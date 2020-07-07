Campaign Almanac

National political forecasters believe the 1st Congressional District will be one of the most competitive races in 2020. The Cook Political Report has rated IA-01 as “toss up.”

NOT THIS YEAR: For the first time in his 40-year Senate tenure, Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley will not attend the Republican National Committee national convention.

“I’m not going to go because of the virus situation,” he told reporters Monday.

The RNC decision to move the convention from North Carolina, where governor said it wouldn’t be safe to have such a large gathering, to Florida “is probably the right thing to do if you want to have a convention,” Grassley said.

“And I think we should have a convention, but I think you should do whatever you can to make it safe as possible. So that would be with face masks and with social distancing,” he said.

VIRTUAL VISIT: U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., will make a virtual visit to Iowa tonight to speak to the Polk County Democrats’ Summer Dinner fundraiser.