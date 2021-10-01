Campaign Almanac for Friday, Sept. 2021

A roundup of campaign news items of interest:

PORTER RETURNS: U.S. Rep. Katie Porter, an Iowa native representing a California district, will be the keynote speaker at the Johnson County Democratic Party Barbecue at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 10.

Porter is a second-term congresswoman and chairwoman of the House Progressive Caucus. She grew up in Fort Dodge and taught at the University of Iowa College of Law from 2005 to 2011.

Tickets, $25 per person, are available at www.jcdems.org

VIRTUAL CAMPAIGN APPEARANCE: State Sen. Liz Mathis, D-Hiawatha, will make a virtual campaign appearance at 7 p.m. Oct. 6 before the Heart of Iowa Democrats, which includes Benton, Iowa, Marshall, Poweshiek and Tama counties.

Mathis, a third-term senator, is seeking the Democratic nomination in Iowa’s 1st District.

Advance registration is required at https://www.mobilize.us/iowa/event/411241/

