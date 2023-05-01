FOREST CITY — Erin Zielske of NSB Bank of Forest City has successfully completed the Iowa Bankers Association Consumer Credit School in Ankeny.
The school is an intense one-week program sponsored by the Iowa Bankers Association. The purpose of the IBA Consumer Credit School is to prepare consumer credit personnel who want to broaden their consumer credit knowledge or who have not been exposed to formal consumer credit education, to serve effectively and profitably as consumer credit officers. This is accomplished by developing a better understanding of the consumer credit function allowing students to better meet needs of their customers and serve their local communities.