Yes, the Globe Gazette is open

Globe Gazette building

The Globe Gazette building in Mason City.

The Globe Gazette is open to walk-in customers. 

You can stop in Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wearing a face mask is highly recommended.

Trying to limit your contact with others? We are still here to serve you:

Want to join our community? To reach the circulation department, call 800-433-0560, or email getmyglobe@globegazette.com. You can also subscribe online at globegazette.com/members/join/.

To place an obituary, call 641-421-0500, go to globegazette.com/place_an_ad/obituaries, or email obits@globegazette.com.

To place a classified ad, call 641-423-2274/800-832-2274, go to globegazette.com/place_an_ad, or email classads@globegazette.com

To talk to your advertising representative, call 641-421-0546, or email msc.advertising@globegazette.com

To talk to the newsroom, call 641-421-0524, go to globegazette.com/forms/contact/submit_a_news_tip/.

