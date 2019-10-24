Election day for Iowans is now less than two weeks away.
At stake are things such as mayorships, city council seats, school board positions and public measures for taxing and funding allotment.
That's no less true in North Iowa where residents will head out on November 5 to vote on such issues.
For those living in Wright County, there's election information available through the county auditor's website under the "Election Information" tab including where to vote at.
City elections
- Mayor: Frank M. Beminio
- Council member (At-large) (Vote for two): Jose Alfaro; Ronald L. Allen
- Park board member (Vote for one): Sharleen Sorum
- Hospital trustee (Vote for three): Thomas L. Christianson; Nancy Gabrielson; Bradley W. Robson
- Council member (At-large) (Vote for two): Larry C. Harrah Jr.; Shayne E. Hennigar; Teresa Lancaster; Andrew Young
Dows
- Mayor: Larry Klatt
- Council member (At-large) (Vote for two): Trent Claude; Nancy S. Plendl; Margaret Ann Worden
- Mayor: Sandra L. McGrath
- Council member (At-large) (Vote for one): Mike Weland
- Council member (Ward One) (Vote for one): Al Pamperin
- Council member (Ward Three) (Vote for one): Gary A. Lalor
Galt
- Mayor: Steve Chambers
- Council member (At-large) (Vote for five): Jesus Hernandez Jr.; John H. Leist; Anthony Miller; Joshua Weis; Shallon J. Weis
Goldfield
- Mayor: Gabe Fiscus
- Council member (At-large) (Vote for two): Alex Boone; Tom Crees; Chris Petersen
- Mayor: Ronnie Bailey
- Council member (At-large) (Vote for two): Mark Bruns; Lennea L. Groom
Woolstock
- Mayor: Bruce Rholl
- Council member (At-large) (Vote for two): Robert E. Hisler; Candi Jones
School elections
- Director (District One) (Vote for one): Sharon Barkema
- Director (District Two) (Vote for one): Sara Hansen; Ryan Meyer
- Director (District Three) (Vote for one): Jim Swenson
- Director (District Five) (Vote for one): Teresa M. Mosiman; Michelle D. Murphy
- Director (District One) (Vote for one): Molly Johansen
- Director (At-large) (Vote for one): Cathy Carlson
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows Community School District
- Director (District One) (Vote for one): Troy Seaba
- Director (District Two) (Vote for one): Cindy Dorn; Clint Middleton
Eagle Grove Community School District
- Director (At-large) (Vote for three): Tracy Crail; Darren Robinson; Elaine Schope
Humboldt Community School District
- Director (District One) (To fill vacancy) (Vote for one): Tate Satern
- Director (District Two) (Vote for one): Kristi Clark; Kyle Kluender
- Director (District Four) (Vote for one): Brody Clark; Kathy Yoakam
Webster City Community School District
- Director (At-large) (Vote for one): Todd Lovelace; Marlin Pruismann
- Director (District Two) (Vote for one): Beth Van Diest
West Fork Community School District
- Director (District One) (Vote for one): Rob Heimbuch; Jeffrey J. Tudor
- Director (District Two) (Vote for one): Write-in
- Director (At-large) (Vote for one): Maureen Abels
- Director (District Two) (Vote for one): Leah Deutsch
- Director (District Four) (Vote for one): Andrew Eekhoff
- Director (District Five) (Vote for one): Ryan Johnson
Iowa Central Community College
- Director (District One) (Vote for one): Darrell Determann
- Director (District Five) (Vote for one): Deborah A. Loerch
- Director (District Eight) (Vote for one): Thomas O. Chelesvig
North Iowa Area Community College
- Director (District Eight) (Vote for one): Dean Cataldo
- Director (District Nine) (Vote for one): Nicki Prantner
Public Measures
Rowan: Public Measure WP
Belmond-Klemme School District: Public Measure WR
Eagle Grove Community School District: Public Measure WQ
Webster City Community School District: Public Measure JA
