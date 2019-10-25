More than a year in the making, Worth County is poised to create a nearly 26-acre commercial/retail development off I-35 near the state's Welcome Center.
The Worth County Board of Supervisors this month awarded the over $831,000 construction contract to develop 11.25 acres of county-owned property to Wunsch Construction.
The Top of Iowa Second Addition project will subdivide that land, south of Hwy. 105 and east of Wheelerwood Road at the I-35/Hwy. 105 interchange into shovel-ready lots. The land has an assessed value of $336,396, according to property tax records.
"Right now when you're looking at it, you're looking at a pile of dirt," said Worth County Supervisor Mark Smeby.
But later next year, after a spring construction start, there will be sanitary sewer, storm sewer, utility connections and a street that will connect to nearby Wheelerwood Road, said Jason Petersburg, the Veenstra & Kim engineer on the project.
Right next door to those 11 acres is another 13 in tow parcels owned by Diamond Jo Worth LLC, proprietor of Diamond Jo's Casino, which is across Hwy. 105 from the land.
Worth County had been trying for more than a year to connect with Boyd Gaming, which owns the casino, to try and work with them on the project. Smeby said they were always unsuccessful because they had trouble getting in touch with right people.
"But last month [Worth County Supervisor] Ken Abrams was at a gaming commission or some sort of meeting and ran into one of them," Smeby said.
Negotiations for the 13-plus acres is underway. Smeby says there may be a "small monetary" exchange, but he knows the casino doesn't want to be in the development business.
The Diamond Jo land has an assessed value of $850,138, according to property tax records. A similar 45-acre swath of land south of Hwy. 105 and directly east of I-35 is listed for $559,000, according to Realtor.com.
"They just want businesses there that will benefit the casino," Smeby said. "More than likely they'll be retail or restaurants."
The cost of the project could grow to as much as $1.7 million with the addition of the Boyd Gaming land, according to Smeby. Engineer Petersburg said the addition will change some of the design of the project, but he hasn't determined exactly how and won't until the ink on the land deal is dry.
There has been interest in the area, Smeby said. The Winnebago-Worth Counties Betterment Council is helping the county promote the property. Winn-Worth BetCo Executive Director Michelle Michaelis did not return a call for comment.
Smeby said the county would also consider any investor who might want to buy the property once the infrastructure is in place.
"We just want it on the tax rolls," he said.
