With State of North Iowa address, local leaders say 'Best days are ahead'

If there was an intended theme of this year's State of North Iowa address, the first held in Mason City's brand new multipurpose arena, it was that the region has its best days ahead. That growth and success for Cerro Gordo and surrounding counties wouldn't just be in the past because local and state business and government leaders have been active in development.
And there were successes to point to.
In a video showed at the beginning of the event, Janelle Kruger, the manager of the Kraft Heinz plant in Mason City, appeared on screen to tout the company's local innovations and $63 million expansion in the community. Clear Lake Bank and Trust's Danielle Pace, who narrated the video, brought up that 83 new businesses had been started in North Iowa over the past three years. Also in that piece, Mason City Administrator Aaron Burnett pointed to the ongoing River City Renaissance and what it's already delivered to the area. "It's been a game changer for North Iowa," Burnett said.
Other localized metrics for success, however, weren't in abundance.
When Iowa Economic Development Authority Director Debi Durham offered up data to the crowd, it was largely wrapped up in statewide trends: Iowa has the second highest percentage of GDP from insurance in the U.S., 26.1% of Iowa housing units were built before 1940, Iowa ranks sixth in small state main street entrepreneurship. She did make mention though of IEDA's predominant focus of 2020 which does relate to industrial programs NIACC stresses.
"(The) greatest area of focus for IEDA in 2020 is supporting adoption of automation in manufacturing and how its incentivized," Durham stated.
During the discussion panel portion of the hour-and-a-half long event, a question was asked about how Vision North Iowa, an initiative intended to create "multi-jurisdictional strategy for regional economic growth and prosperity," measured success.
North Iowa Corridor Economic Development Corporation President and CEO Chad Schreck, who sits on Vision North Iowa's council, didn't provide data points though he did acknowledge that the group is in the process of developing a ThisIsNorthIowa site that would help with showing the economic successes happening on the ground.
He added that earlier planning within the group was about forming partnerships and collaboration and since there's been added focus on tying community and economic development orgs together.
One aim of the event, though not explicitly stated, was to present a picture of unity between the various local government and local business bodies. And that came across, in particular, during the panel segment when Burnett, Schreck, Cerro Gordo County Board Chairman Tim Latham and Clear Lake Mayor Nelson Crabb were asked about collaboration on comprehensive plans.
Burnett was matter-of-fact in his response: "Cooperation between county, Clear Lake and Mason City is necessary for development."
Latham made sure to mention that it's also important to consider what surrounding counties are doing.
And, to close out the segment, Crabb echoed Burnett: "We’re all required to have comprehensive and what is in that are the expectations of your community. What you have to do is take the three of us and meld it together. And it must be fluid…We have to let the state of Iowa know that we are here."
Looking forward in 2020
From sports to entertainment to government and more, here's what you can expect so far in the new decade.
The days are dark, cold and short right now in North Iowa, but a new beginning is here.
There will be no shortage of entertainment for North Iowans in 2020.
Here is a look at a few projects some area schools are working on and what people can expect to see happen in the 2020.
What will the weather look like in the year 2020? The answer might as well be one big shrug.
Throughout the North Iowa area, there's a lot of work potentially coming over the next work.
