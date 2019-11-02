WHKS & Co. was recently presented with a 2019 Premier Award for Client Satisfaction from PSMJ Resources Inc.
PSMJ Resources is a leading authority, publisher, and consultant on the effective management of architecture, engineering and construction firms.
The Premier Award recognizes firms in the engineering, architecture and construction industries that receive exceptional client service ratings.
Based on the scores received in multiple categories, WHKS was among the “stand out winners” of the annual Premier Award competition.
Founded in 1948, WHKS & Co. provides consulting engineering, planning and land surveying services from offices in Mason City, Ames, and West Des Moines, Iowa; Rochester, Minnesota; and East Dubuque and Springfield, Illinois.
