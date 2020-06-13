Where things stand with the G8 lawsuit against Mason City

May 11 was supposed to be the day.
On that Monday, Mason City was finally supposed to go to court to defend itself against allegations from G8 Development that the city breached the contract in a hotel deal as a part of the River City Renaissance project. After years of lawsuits and threats of lawsuits, the two entities were set.
But a component of the lawsuit itself involved delays so it became only natural for the case itself to be delayed.
As of now, the lawsuit has been reset for Feb. 15, 2021, at 9 a.m. at the Cerro Gordo County Courthouse with five days currently allotted for the trial. That came after a joint request by both parties that there be a "new scheduling order with all relevant deadlines reset" because both believed that they would be unable complete all of the necessary discovery by trial time.
In just one instance, it took almost two months for city representatives to receive initial disclosures from G8 owner Philip Chodur to the point that the city's lawyers from Ahlers Cooney filed a "motion to compel discovery." The relevant documents were finally received on Dec. 13, 2019, just two days before the deadline of Dec. 15.
The next deadline for G8 to hit is July 20 when it needs to have its "expert." The deadline for the city is Sept. 18, and both parties have to Dec. 17 as the cutoff for "pleadings/motions/discovery."
This current lawsuit was filed with the Cerro Gordo County District Court Clerk on Nov. 29, 2018 two months after Mason City hit the San Diego-based company with a notice of default for not providing full proof of financing to the Iowa Economic Development Authority for its plans to build a hotel as part of the River City Renaissance.
Attorneys Stephen E. Doohen and Alexis Warner argued that G8 had complied with all of its obligations under its agreement with the city and that in fact it was the city that had "materially breached the contract."
G8 had previously dropped a lawsuit against Mason City in January 2018 as a condition of entering into the recent agreement with the city that then fell apart as tangible progress failed to materialize and the project itself shifted to Gatehouse Capital.
The legal matter isn't the only one dealing with breach of contract that G8's been involved with in the past several years. In 2015, G8 sued the Community Development Commission of Vista and the City of Vista claiming breach of contract over a development agreement reached in 2008. In that case, G8 was to build 81 condominiums, 27,000 square feet of commercial/retail space and 4,000 square feet of office space in one complex.
In May when the city council approved $6.9 million in budget amendments for Fiscal Year 2020, one of the items listed said: "costs incurred on the G8 lawsuit."
According to City Administrator Aaron Burnett, so far there have been $65,000 in expenses for the city, for the case, and those are being paid through existing Tax Increment Financing (TIF) money. When asked about where things stand with the case as far as the city is concerned, Burnett offered no comment on the "pending litigation."
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globgazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.
