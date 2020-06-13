Where things stand with the G8 lawsuit against Mason City

The next deadline for G8 to hit is July 20 when it needs to have its "expert." The deadline for the city is Sept. 18, and both parties have to Dec. 17 as the cutoff for "pleadings/motions/discovery."

This current lawsuit was filed with the Cerro Gordo County District Court Clerk on Nov. 29, 2018 two months after Mason City hit the San Diego-based company with a notice of default for not providing full proof of financing to the Iowa Economic Development Authority for its plans to build a hotel as part of the River City Renaissance.

Attorneys Stephen E. Doohen and Alexis Warner argued that G8 had complied with all of its obligations under its agreement with the city and that in fact it was the city that had "materially breached the contract."

G8 had previously dropped a lawsuit against Mason City in January 2018 as a condition of entering into the recent agreement with the city that then fell apart as tangible progress failed to materialize and the project itself shifted to Gatehouse Capital.