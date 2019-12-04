Months after the Cancun Mexican Restaurant in Mason City closed, in part to make way for the related Plaza Morena, the storefront at 2751 Fourth St. SW has been demolished.
In May, as work was still being done on Plaza Morena, owner Raul Torres suggested that both restaurants would be viable because each would have its own niche. But that's not what happened.
While Plaza Morena has continued, both Cancun restaurants in Cerro Gordo County have shuttered.
Back in October, construction work began on a new health care facility in Clear Lake that would open at the former Cancun location at 1801 U.S. Highway 18 E. That location closed earlier this year and the property was sold to QVS Holding LLC for $420,000 in July, according to Cerro Gordo County property records.
×
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.
According to Mason City Director of Development Services Steven Van Steenhuyse, no project is planned, at this time, for the former Cancun location at 2751 Fourth St. SW.
Demolition permits of the 75 foot-by-56 foot commercial building were taken out on October 29 by "The Run Properties" for $185.75 and Navratil Excavating was contracted for the work.
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
Access to
newspapers.com archives dating back two years. The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
Cerro Gordo County Courthouse
The former Cerro Gordo County Courthouse was located in the parking lot next to City Hall. It was demolished in 1962.
Courtesy photo
Drive in
Mason City Drive-In Theater was located across from the North Iowa Events Center.
File
Power Plant
The Mason City Electric Generating Station (5th and S. Delaware) and water cooling tower in Willow Creek. October, 1956.
Submitted photo
Roosevelt Middle School
Roosevelt Middle School was torn down in 2006.
File photo
Sears
The old sears store was located at 23 E. State in 1956.
Hanes collection
Junior High
Monroe Junior High School taken May 4, 1953. Mason City.
Submitted photo
Lehigh Row
Lehigh Row housed cement plant laborers.
Submitted photo
Sinclair Service
E.E. "Doc" Mason had his service station, Sinclair Service, at 643 S. Federal, Mason City.
Submitted photo
Memorial University
Memorial University was at the site of the current Mason City school administration building. It was torn down in 1979.
Mason City Globe Gazette
Lincoln School
Lincoln School in Mason City
Submitted photo
Decker Plant
The massive Decker Meat Packing Plant was founded in 1896 and closed in 1975.
Mason City Globe Gazette
Park 70 Theater
The Park 70 Theater was located at the site of the current Wells Fargo building downtown.
Submitted photo
Madison School
Madison School was demolished in 2015.
JEFF HEINZ
Globe Gazette
The former Globe Gazette building west of First Baptist Church in Mason City.
Submitted photo
Hotel Eadmar
Hotel Eadmar was located next to the former Park 70 Theater.
Submitted photo
Iowa Odd Fellows Home
The Iowa Odd Fellows Home was an orphanage. It was located on the site of the current IOOF Home and Rehabilitation Center.
Mason City Globe Gazette
Mechanical Air
The Mechanical Air Systems building at 425 South Federal was torn down in 2007.
File photo
Northbridge properties
The 400 block of North Federal Avenue was torn down as part of the Northbridge project.
File
Holy Family demolition
Holy Family School in Mason City.
File photo
DIEKEN BUILDING
The former Dieken Shoe Repair building on East State street was demolished to make a parking lot.
File photo
Southbridge demo
This photo was taken in February, 1984 during demolition for Southbridge Mall.
File photo
HARDING SCHOOL
Old Harding Elementary School in Mason City, just before demolition began in 1999.
FILE
Calvary Alliance Church
The Calvary Alliance Church was torn down to make room for Fareway
File photo
St. Joseph building
St. Joseph School was demolished in 2004.
File
Spic N Span, McGregors Furniture
Spic N Span, McGregors Furniture were located in the Southbridge Mall area.
(Courtesy, Mason City Public Library Historical Collection)
Cerro Gordo County Courthouse (copy)
The former Cerro Gordo County Courthouse was located in the parking lot next to City Hall.
Submitted photo
Drive in (copy)
Mason City Drive-In Theater was located across from the North Iowa Events Center.
File
Garfield Elementary
St. Joesph Neighborhood Garfield School
Submitted
Grant School
Grant School 3/6/84, the site of the ShopKo building
Mason City Globe Gazette
Wilson School
Wilson School was located on the site of Mason City Clinic near Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa
File photo
McKinley School
McKinley School, 1510 N. Federal Ave., circa 1930. It was destroyed by fire in 1997.
Courtesy Mason City Public Library Archives
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!
Reach Reporter Jared McNett at 641-421-0527. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @TwoHeadedBoy98.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.