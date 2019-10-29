While work continues apace on Mason City's first Kwik Star location at 1502 S. Federal Avenue, it will be a bit before a second store is up and active.
The county is still waiting for the Wisconsin-based convenience store chain to close on property off of Fourth Street Southwest, according to Cerro Gordo County Director of Administrative Services Tom Meyer.
Meyer said that the plan is for a closing on the property, which was negotiated for $455,000, in February 2020. There's no specific date lined up, as of yet, but one will be locked in closer to then.
Back in April, the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors unanimously moved to proceed with the sale of property at 335 S. Eisenhower Ave. to Kwik Star for $455,000 which is about $30,000 than the company paid in June 2018 for the land at the former Wooz's Car Wash.
At that time, board member Chris Watts said there would be a six-month due diligence period for Kwik Star to complete the purchase of the other necessary parcel for their company plan.
As was the case then, no time frame for construction currently exists.
Construction on the first Mason City location started in July and it's set to open in November.
In the past several years, Kwik Star's added to its county of more than 400 stores across the Midwest with announcements and openings for locations in Garner, Clear Lake, Charles City and now Mason City.
In 2015, Kwik Star opened a 7,500-square-foot convenience store and truck center in Clear Lake on a 19-acre parcel at the intersection of Highway 122 and North 32nd Street east of Interstate 35.
When the Garner Kwik Star opened in August 2018, spokesperson Steve Wrobel said that the location would "be a good fit."
In May of this year, Clear Lake City Administrator Scott Flory confirmed that a site at the former Dairy Queen building was purchased for for $525,000 and would be developed by Kwik Star for a second location.
