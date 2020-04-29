What North Iowa businesses are doing with their COVID-19 relief money?

As Rick Theilen of Theilen Auto Sales put it: "(It's) just enough for five to six weeks." The $25,000 his business received is just enough to cover employees at a time when business has dipped by 90% because walk ins aren't happening like they did pre-pandemic.

Theilen said that his business put in for funding through the IEDA program as soon as it was available and that the process was relatively smooth because he had help with the Hogan-Hansen public accounting firm.

According to Paula Hanus, who runs the Larch Pine Inn Bed & Breakfast, the entire funding application process took about a month for her. It took a day or two to fill out the forms ("I'm an innkeeper and not an accountant" Hanus admitted) and the rest of the time was spent waiting to hear back.

Once she did hear back, on April 24, Hanus learned that her business received $5,000 in funding. And even though there was a decent amount of waiting involved Hanus isn't concerned with that now.

"I’m just really grateful that we got it. It’s going to be able to really help us out for the next month and a half to hold it all together," she said.