What North Iowa businesses are doing with their COVID-19 relief money?

Since March 24, Cookies, etc. has effectively had half of its business shut down.
Because its Ames location is in a mall and doesn't have a a separate store front, it hasn't operated for the entire time that the COVID-19 pandemic forced waves of closures.
And even the still-running location, the store in Clear Lake, has had to make tweaks to how it operates. Online orders, calls and curbside have all become more of a normality. Of course the economic disruptions are the ones that are more impactful than the procedural ones. Which is part of the reason why owner Mary Jo Banwart said Cookies, etc. applied for state grant funding from the "Small Business Relief Program" launched by Gov. Kim Reynolds and overseen by the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA).
"We’ve been able, with this grant, to pay our employees because not all of our employees can work because of health concerns and we’re very pleased with that," Banwart said. "We’ve been able to continue."
For other businesses in Cerro Gordo County that have applied for and received the state grant, it's meant just a little steadier footing in unstable times.
As Rick Theilen of Theilen Auto Sales put it: "(It's) just enough for five to six weeks." The $25,000 his business received is just enough to cover employees at a time when business has dipped by 90% because walk ins aren't happening like they did pre-pandemic.
Theilen said that his business put in for funding through the IEDA program as soon as it was available and that the process was relatively smooth because he had help with the Hogan-Hansen public accounting firm.
According to Paula Hanus, who runs the Larch Pine Inn Bed & Breakfast, the entire funding application process took about a month for her. It took a day or two to fill out the forms ("I'm an innkeeper and not an accountant" Hanus admitted) and the rest of the time was spent waiting to hear back.
Once she did hear back, on April 24, Hanus learned that her business received $5,000 in funding. And even though there was a decent amount of waiting involved Hanus isn't concerned with that now.
"I’m just really grateful that we got it. It’s going to be able to really help us out for the next month and a half to hold it all together," she said.
Like Banwart and Theilen, Hanus said that that money will go toward payroll but also the mortgage and utility bills.
Being a bed and breakfast, Hanus shared that the business hasn't had a lot of activity in the past month. "We’ve had a quite bit of revenues lost," Hanus said. "We’ve also had people cancel their reservations which means we need to give them their money back. This has been devastating for our business."
And that devastation is borne out by a mix of countywide data.
Numbers from Iowa Workforce Development show that there's been a total of 3,322 unemployment claims filed since mid-March, with claims coming from hard hit sectors such as healthcare, retail and food service.
Along with that, there's been considerable interest in a "Small Business Recovery and Continuity Fund" developed by the North Iowa Corridor Economic Development Corporation and funded by the governments of Clear Lake, Mason City and Cerro Gordo County. To start, the fund has $500,000 and more than 240 applications for the program have been received by the North Iowa Corridor.
Governors nationwide are developing strategies for when and how to begin re-opening businesses, parks and anything else temporarily closed by new coronavirus mitigation efforts.
Iowa’s state park system was created 100 years ago. Thanks to COVID-19, its birthday party is being delayed.
No matter what sport he tried, Dick Adams dominated the competition.
""NIFM is usually funded by small local businesses but during this difficult time we are also reaching out to others who can donate."
In a few cases, anonymous donors have even paid for the outstanding bills of residents struggling to keep current.
The Test Iowa questionnaire, which screens possible coronavirus patients in the state, asks if an individual is allergic to hydroxychloroquine, a malaria drug being studied as a possible COVID-19 treatment.
They say that if you need to hold onto hope in times of uncertainty, look for the helpers. Know of any other helpers? Help us highlight them! Reach out in the comments or submit a news tip.
On a day when Iowa had its highest numbers yet of new coronavirus-related cases and deaths, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced the first steps to re-…
Businesses received anywhere from the $5,000 minimum to the maximum of $25,000.
Watch live as Gov. Kim Reynolds gives an update on the latest COVID-19 information. Reynolds is scheduled to speak beginning at 11 a.m.
CEDAR RAPIDS — As Iowa farmers begin a new crop year, U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley is pressing the Trump administration and U.S. Department of Agr…
The Greek Festival at Holy Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church has been canceled for this year, said Kelli Sheehy, parish council president.
Last week, North Iowa athletes got the news they were hoping would never come.
Across the state, at least 300,000 individuals use SNAP benefits.
