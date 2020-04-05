What Mason City funeral homes are doing in the time of COVID-19

Alyssa Fullerton, who serves as the funeral director for the Fullerton Family of Funeral Homes, said that staff there has also had that experience.

In her case, the funeral home had a service just this past week where seven immediate family members of the deceased were present along with the priest (eight), the organist (nine) and herself (10). No more than that.

"We’re trying to serve families but then abide by those guidelines," Fullerton said. "As funeral directors, we’re used to telling families yes to help them through this process and we’re having to be strict."

For those that can't be part of the 10, funeral homes such as Fullerton and Hogan Bremer Moore are providing other options.

"We have the ability to meet remotely and stream services," Moore said. "Some families have even actively streamed their own service to their own family members. Those that are tech savvy have taken an active role in that."

A good deal of planning is shifting electronically and to phone calls as well.