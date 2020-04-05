What Mason City funeral homes are doing in the time of COVID-19

The work that Dave Moore's currently doing is counter to his decades of experience.
As the owner and funeral director for Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapels in Mason City, Moore's trained to comfort and console people. Part of his job is to lend a helping hand when people are in their greatest time of need.
And he just can't do that right now.
Social distancing guidelines have made any kind of physical solidarity impossible while necessary ordinances banning public gatherings of more than 10 mean that funeral homes must limit the degree to which families can honor a life.
"It’s very difficult. It’s completely counter to the whole issue of supporting one another at the time of loss," Moore said. "It doesn’t allow larger families to gather as a whole or receive support of friends or neighbors."
According to Moore, the funeral home has actually had to have services where staff printed numbers one through 10 to give to people. "It’s kind of like one person in and one person out," Moore put it. The grieving process but more routinized.
Alyssa Fullerton, who serves as the funeral director for the Fullerton Family of Funeral Homes, said that staff there has also had that experience.
In her case, the funeral home had a service just this past week where seven immediate family members of the deceased were present along with the priest (eight), the organist (nine) and herself (10). No more than that.
"We’re trying to serve families but then abide by those guidelines," Fullerton said. "As funeral directors, we’re used to telling families yes to help them through this process and we’re having to be strict."
For those that can't be part of the 10, funeral homes such as Fullerton and Hogan Bremer Moore are providing other options.
"We have the ability to meet remotely and stream services," Moore said. "Some families have even actively streamed their own service to their own family members. Those that are tech savvy have taken an active role in that."
A good deal of planning is shifting electronically and to phone calls as well.
Fullerton said that, even if it is in small numbers, she and her staff are trying to limit in-person contact and interaction if possible. Whatever form it takes, both her and Moore are clear that it's important the family continued to be involved throughout the process.
And that's for the people who still decide to go through with services.
A number of recent obits sent to the Globe Gazette have featured lines conveying that celebrations of life will "be held at a later date," more than a dozen in the past week alone. The most common refrain being: "Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having public services at this time."
Fullerton can't help but think of the effect that's having on families.
"It’s a natural part of the grieving process. For families to not have public visitations right now, or even close immediate family, is affecting them obviously."
