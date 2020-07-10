What Mason City businesses got federal PPP funds

The remaining 40 businesses and organizations were in the $150,000 to $350,000 range and include such businesses as Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, Las Palmas, Schukei Chevrolet and Turning Leaf Counseling.

"It was really vital otherwise we would not have made it through without those funds to help us offset the loss," Turning Leaf Executive Director Cody Williams said. "Without we would’ve been financially burdened quite a bit."

According to Williams, Turning Leaf received $200,000 in PPP funds through Clear Lake Bank and Trust. He said that the application process itself was relatively smooth and that the money went to salary to keep people on the payroll. With the pandemic disrupting the way Turning Leaf previously did consultations, Williams said the organization has had to use more teleheath services.

"We’re still taking patients and looking for different ways to try and serve as many people as we can."