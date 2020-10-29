What is a county recorder and why is it elected?

"I think a lot of people feel it shouldn’t be an elected position at the county level because there’s not a lot of things we can change," said Legler, a lifelong Mason City resident and current recorder's office staff member. Wentz III, who serves on the Rockwell City Council and has data experience with H&R Block and Mercy One, agreed.

"It really is not a political position in my opinion. I’ve never understood why this one’s on the ballot," he said.

Still, the two are looking for ways to differentiate themselves in one of the few countywide competitive races.

Legler emphasizes experience and the 21 years she's worked for the county.

"My motto is that experience matters. I can come in, move in and make a smooth transition out of this," she said before talking about the importance of being detail-oriented. "You have to make sure that i's are dotted and t’s are crossed," Legler said.

Wentz III points to his ability to handle data. And how he tries to speak for the public when he can.