What do all these Mason City orgs do?

What's in a name? When William Shakespeare first posed that question in the 1590s, he likely wasn't referring to a cluster of somewhat connected, largely non-profit organizations in Mason City.

OK, he absolutely wasn't. It's worth asking, though, at a time and place where such organizations are working on all kinds of ways to improve the city that range from park beautification to bringing in major new businesses that can offer dozens of new jobs. And as the River City Renaissance motors on and the city navigates through the pandemic-caused recession, such orgs will continue to have a role to play.

Which is why it's good to know what exactly these organizations are and what they do.