West Hancock preschool pre-registration goes online

Due to the COVID-19 school closure, West Hancock Community School District will pre-register preschool students for the 2020-2021 school year through an online registration link found on the district website. Information regarding details about 3-year-old and 4-year-old preschool programs will also be available on the district's website.

Children must be 3 or 4 years old by Sept. 15, 2020, to be eligible for preschool. Parents will finalize registration in August and will be asked to provide a copy of the child's birth certificate and immunization records at that time. Due to the unusual circumstances, section preference and enrollment into 3-year-old preschool will be based on the order that pre-registration information is submitted online.