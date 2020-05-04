We're back open!

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Globe Gazette's office at 300 Washington Ave., is now open from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Friday.

For your safety and that of our staff, we ask that you please use safe social distancing in our office by staying at least six feet away from our staff or other customers.

Need to connect with us but can't visit the office? You can reach us via our website, www.globegazette.com, where everyone's phone number and email is listed. You can also submit a news tip and letter to the editor there.

And of course, the best way to support the Globe Gazette is to become a member of our community.

Already get the paper? Then, register your name and email online at www.globegazette.com to participate in online discussions, see the news first, and get access to subscriber-only deals.

Not a print subscriber? No biggie, we have News+ membership models to suit every budget.

Once you've joined, try these tips to save time and get the most out of your News+ Membership.