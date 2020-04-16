Weekly jobless benefit claims in Iowa up again

According to federal labor officials, 22 million Americans have filed for unemployment benefits in the last four weeks. Nationally, another 5.2 million workers filed for their first week of unemployment benefits last week, bringing the total number of Americans who have filed initial jobless claims to roughly 13.5 percent of the labor force, since March 14.

Overall, the last four weeks have marked the largest and most dramatic rise in claims on record since the Labor Department started tracking the data in 1967.

In Iowa, more than 210,000 jobless benefit claims have been filed in the past four weeks – a record level, including a peak of 67,334 claims for the week ending April 4.

The maximum amount of state unemployment benefits a laid-off Iowan who qualifies can receive will vary based on how many dependents a claimant has, according to officials. For a claimant with four dependents, the maximum is $591 per week; for a claimant with no dependents, the maximum weekly benefit amount is $481. The $600 in CARES Act benefits are in addition to that.