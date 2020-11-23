Waterloo and Cedar Falls Hy-Vees donating 300 Thanksgiving meals to families in need

As a way to mark Thanksgiving week, in a particularly chaotic and tough time for so many people across Iowa and across the country, Hy-Vee stores in Cedar Falls and Waterloo are giving back.

According to a press release from the grocery chain, stores in those two cities are donating 300 Thanksgiving meals to "help local families in need."

Those meals will include familiar Thanksgiving food items such as corn, green beans and stuffing mix as well as a voucher for a turkey, fresh rolls and pumpkin pie for in-store pick up

"We are delighted to be able to provide several families in our community with a Thanksgiving meal," said Lucas Glasgow, an area store director.

The press release also said that, across an eight-state region, Hy-Vee stores will be donating a total of 80,000 Thanksgiving meals this year.

