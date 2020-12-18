 Skip to main content
Watch Now: Mason City Country Club building toppled after century of use
Watch Now: Mason City Country Club building toppled after century of use

Demolition began Friday morning on the Mason City Country Club building on 19th Street Southwest.

Shortly after 9 a.m. crews from McKinness Excavating were at work, with bulldozers working in tandem to bite into the over 100-year-old structure.

Mason City Country Club demolition 1

A pair of bulldozers tear through the roof of the Mason City Country Club building on Friday.

"I think it’s been a tough decision, but it’s the right one because there is no sense in saving an old building that needs a lot of work," said Diane Julius, vice president of the Mason City Country Club Board of Directors in a November interview with the Globe Gazette.

Mason City Country Club demolition 2

A McKinness Excavating crew member adjusts the fence line as another member operates a bulldozer at the site of the Mason City Country Club. Demolition on the main building got underway on Friday.

While no plans to rebuild on the site have not been finalized, but the Country Club has indicated that it's interested in putting up a smaller building which would better suit the club's needs.

For now, operations will be handled out of the club's cabana, which is not a part of the demolition.

