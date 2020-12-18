Watch Now: Mason City Country Club building toppled after century of use

Demolition began Friday morning on the Mason City Country Club building on 19th Street Southwest.

Shortly after 9 a.m. crews from McKinness Excavating were at work, with bulldozers working in tandem to bite into the over 100-year-old structure.

"I think it’s been a tough decision, but it’s the right one because there is no sense in saving an old building that needs a lot of work," said Diane Julius, vice president of the Mason City Country Club Board of Directors in a November interview with the Globe Gazette.

While no plans to rebuild on the site have not been finalized, but the Country Club has indicated that it's interested in putting up a smaller building which would better suit the club's needs.

For now, operations will be handled out of the club's cabana, which is not a part of the demolition.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and Reporter for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

