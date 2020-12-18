Watch Now: Mason City Country Club building toppled after century of use

Demolition began Friday morning on the Mason City Country Club building on 19th Street Southwest.
Shortly after 9 a.m. crews from McKinness Excavating were at work, with bulldozers working in tandem to bite into the over 100-year-old structure.
A pair of bulldozers tear through the roof of the Mason City Country Club building on Friday.
Lisa Grouette
"I think it’s been a tough decision, but it’s the right one because there is no sense in saving an old building that needs a lot of work," said Diane Julius, vice president of the Mason City Country Club Board of Directors in a November interview with the Globe Gazette.
A McKinness Excavating crew member adjusts the fence line as another member operates a bulldozer at the site of the Mason City Country Club. Demolition on the main building got underway on Friday.
Lisa Grouette
While no plans to rebuild on the site have not been finalized, but the Country Club has indicated that it's interested in putting up a smaller building which would better suit the club's needs.
For now, operations will be handled out of the club's cabana, which is not a part of the demolition.
