Walmart limits shoppers in store and creates one-way aisles

If you've had to stop at Walmart for some necessities lately, you may have felt like it was a bit of a maze.

That's because it is. Since April 4 the store has marked single entrances and exits, limited the number of customers who can be shopping at any one time, and created queues and one-way shopping aisles.

Stores will now allow no more than five customers for each 1,000 square feet at a given time, roughly 20 percent of a store’s capacity.

Associates at the Mason City store mark a queue at the grocery entrance and direct arriving customers there, where they will be admitted one-by-one and counted. Associates and signage will remind customers of the importance of social distancing while they’re waiting to enter a store – especially before it opens in the morning.

Once a store reaches its capacity, customers will be admitted inside on a “1-out-1-in” basis.

