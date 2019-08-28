Louie’s Custom Meats and More has settled into its new location in Clear Lake.
The locally owned butcher shop that offers a variety of beef, pork, poultry and homemade deli products moved to 810 U.S. Highway 18 W. in July after six years at its previous location two storefronts west.
“We do catering and that’s been huge, so we needed more space for that,” said Louis Covillo, owner of Louie’s Custom Meats and More.
Covillo purchased the former Carquest Auto Parts store in May, and he, along with family and friends, spent about seven weeks renovating the space into a butcher shop.
Louie’s was closed one day as it transitioned from its old storefront to its new one. It opened at its new location on July 2.
The new storefront offers about 1,400 square feet more than the previous location, and that additional space is being used to provide more products for customers.
“We’re still trying to fill our new space, so I keep asking people what they want to see,” Covillo said.
Two deli cases, including a new 12-foot one, line the west side of the store. One features a variety of beef, pork, chicken and sides, while the second comprises homemade salads, deli meat and cheese.
Shelves filled with products, like gluten-free noodles, sauces, snacks and beverages, are positioned in the middle of the space, and coolers, including eggs, meats, cheese and more, line the exterior.
“We’re a one-stop shop,” he said.
The butcher shop boasts friendly customer service, quality products and competitive pricing. It also offers delivery and catering services.
Louie’s Custom Meats and More employs 15 individuals, including his wife, Kathy; son, Brody; and daughter, Britney.
“It’s fun to have the family here,” Covillo said.
On Tuesday, his wife and children were preparing weekly keto-to-go meals for pick up, which is something the shop started offering in March to “keep up with the times,” he said.
Keto, short for ketogenic, is a low-carb, high-fat diet that’s gained popularity in recent years.
This week, Louie’s offered keto chicken bacon ranch pizza, big mac salad, bacon- and mushroom-smothered pork chop with green greens and marinated steak and broccoli skillet meals.
Covillo said the meals were his daughter’s idea, and they’ve gone over well.
Louie’s catering and delivery services have also gained popularity.
“It’s amazing how many orders we prepare for people,” he said.
Last weekend, the shop had five catered events throughout North Iowa, but that’s not uncommon because Louie’s is busiest in the summer and around the holidays, Covillo said.
Covillo worked in three Fareway meat departments for 29 years, including 13 years at the Clear Lake store, before opening his own shop in 2013.
He said he’s loved owning his own business, especially because of the dedicated staff and one-on-one relationships with customers.
The shop is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
For more information or specials, visit the Louie’s Custom Meats and More Facebook page or www.louiescustommeats.net. Orders may be placed by calling 641-357-6100.
