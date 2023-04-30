LIBERTYVILLE, Illinois – Valent BioSciences LLC President and CEO Ted Melnik will retire effective in July. Salman Mir, currently executive vice president and chief operating officer, has been named president and CEO effective in July.

Melnik joined Valent BioSciences in 2013 as chief operating officer and was promoted to his current position in 2022. Melnik oversaw significant company growth through business acquisitions.

Business milestones he directed include the construction of Valent BioSciences’ biorational manufacturing facility in Osage, as well as the opening of the Biorational Research Center and Global Headquarters in Libertyville, Illinois.

In his new role as president and CEO of the company, Mir will be responsible for overseeing the entire spectrum of global activities at Valent BioSciences. He has extensive experience in sales, marketing, operations, and business development roles with several major global crop protection companies.

Mir joined Valent BioSciences in 2012 as vice president of global marketing and business management. He holds an undergraduate veterinary sciences degree from the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences and earned his master’s degree in business administration from Lahore University of Management Sciences, Pakistan.

