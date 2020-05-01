Unemployed in Cerro Gordo at highest level in last 20 years

For the week of April 13, there were 26,901 claims filed in Iowa, which compares to 43,889 claims for the week of April 6 and 64,194 claims for the week of March 30.

Still, as a number of outlets have pointed out , the overall unemployment rate is unlikely to dip significantly anytime soon as the re-openings allowed by governors such as Kim Reynolds don't mean that Americans will return to normal.

In one particularly drastic poll by Business Insider, just 9% of respondents said "they'd resume their normal lives and routines if their state lifted stay-at-home orders." Moreover, Business Insider found that the majority of respondents said "even if they resumed some parts of their routines, they would still take certain precautions or avoid certain activities." Which isn't out of step with an ABC News/Ipsos poll from two weeks ago that found that only 31% of Americans believed there would be a return to normalcy by June 1.