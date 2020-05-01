Unemployed in Cerro Gordo at highest level in last 20 years

Near the beginning of a weekly press conference to discuss the state of Cerro Gordo County health amid the global COVID-19 pandemic, Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel had a number of relevant pieces of data to share.
- Since mid-March, there have been more than 1,340 tests done through the MercyOne North Iowa mobile lab.
- For 16 days, the county's held firm at 14 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
- The local "Small Business Recovery and Continuity Fund" has received 150 final applications from county businesses.
And then the number that's perhaps most immediately felt by residents: 3,791.
That's the amount of unemployment claims for Cerro Gordo County since the COVID-19 pandemic triggered a wave of closures necessary for mitigation in mid-March. And like so much right now there's not much recent precedent for it.
According to data sourced from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, the peak unemployment rate for the county in the past 20 years before now is in January 2010 when it hit 8.2 percent. Using working household data that roughly translates to at least 1,400 unemployed people at a time when the effects of the 2008 recession were still being felt around the world.
Using that same 2017 U.S. Census data on employment, these 3,791 claims in the past month-plus would translate, roughly, to as much as 19%, or more than double the previous 20-year-high for the county. That is about in line with national numbers indicating that nearly one in five working Americans, about 30 million, have lost their jobs in the past six weeks.
For the most recent week of available data, another 3.8 million people lost their jobs nationwide because of the economic disruptions caused by COVID-19.
In Cerro Gordo County, the number's about 469, which is sizable but does actually represent the most modest of improvements. At the public health press conference for the week of April 20, Schickel announced that 3,322 claims had been filed since mid-March with 759 coming in the most recent week to that point. So that weekly total dipped by about almost 300. But as has been the case for COVID-19 diagnoses, there's been a lag in unemployment claims.
Across Iowa right now, state advance unemployment claims are sitting near 171,000 and statewide weekly numbers also receded.
For the week of April 13, there were 26,901 claims filed in Iowa, which compares to 43,889 claims for the week of April 6 and 64,194 claims for the week of March 30.
Still, as a number of outlets have pointed out, the overall unemployment rate is unlikely to dip significantly anytime soon as the re-openings allowed by governors such as Kim Reynolds don't mean that Americans will return to normal.
In one particularly drastic poll by Business Insider, just 9% of respondents said "they'd resume their normal lives and routines if their state lifted stay-at-home orders." Moreover, Business Insider found that the majority of respondents said "even if they resumed some parts of their routines, they would still take certain precautions or avoid certain activities." Which isn't out of step with an ABC News/Ipsos poll from two weeks ago that found that only 31% of Americans believed there would be a return to normalcy by June 1.
"A vaccine would be the ultimate weapon against the coronavirus and the best route back to normal life," begins a New York Times op-ed from Thursday.
And if that's true, "normal" could be as far away as 18 months or as early as September.
