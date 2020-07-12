Trio of Cerro Gordo County roadwork projects could begin on Monday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sometime in the next month-and-a-half, residents of Cerro Gordo County can expect several bits of construction to slightly alter driving plans.

According to Mary Arndt, an assistant to the Cerro Gordo County engineer, Heartland Asphalt has three asphalt resurfacing projects that can start anytime between Monday and Aug. 31.

Arndt said that one project will be on Vine Avenue just north of Rock Falls while another be on 305th Street just east of Rock Falls and the final will be between Highway 65 and Thrush Avenue along 210th Street.

"Pilot cars will be in use with all the projects, but the public should expect some delays," Arndt said.

She then added that the Vine Avenue project will have a one-week period when a portion of road just north of 320th Street will be closed so that a pipe can be installed. As she indicated, there will not be a signed detour for it.

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globgazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

