TRI Clear Lake set for biggest turnout in the event's history

TRI Clear Lake is ready to host its fifth annual event this coming weekend, and this year they’re bringing some significant changes.

TRI Clear Lake is a triathlon, a race that features three legs, biking, swimming and running. TRI Clear Lake is set to have its highest participant total ever in the event's five-year history.

“We could have had almost 1,000 people participate,” Carrie Tysdahl, one of the race directors for TRI Clear Lake, said. “But we wanted to make sure we weren’t growing too quickly, so we capped it at 550 participants for this year.”

It’s not just the size of the event that’s a significant change for TRI Clear Lake, but also the course layout itself. This year, the race is going to both start and end in downtown Clear Lake.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

While the event can no longer take new participants, there are still plenty of ways to get involved. Attending the race downtown is one way to spend time on Memorial Day weekend, with the event featuring food and live music throughout the day.

“It’ll be a great morning of fun,” Tysdahl said. “I encourage people to come out and enjoy the community and music.”