Road closure starts Monday for Mason City

Come Monday, motorists in Mason City planning to use a stretch of Seventh Street Northeast will need to find an alternate route.
According to a press release from City Administrator Aaron Burnett, the intersection of Seventh Street Northeast and North Pennsylvania Avenue will close on Monday for at least three days to do sewer repair.
As always, the release encourages drivers to avoid the area during the time of the repair work.
