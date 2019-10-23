In the latest round of roadwork in Mason City, a portion of Sixth Street Southwest will be closing next week and remain closed for almost a month in total.
The segment to shut down on Monday, October 28 is a stretch from South Jackson Avenue to South Monroe Avenue that starts at the corner of Casey's and runs down past Pete's Kitchen.
According to City Administrator Aaron Burnett, this closure is necessary to replace a segment of water main beneath the Union Pacific Railroad Crossing.
At the same time, the Highway 122 construction project is continuing. However, it has stretched slightly past the initial completion target of "mid-October."
