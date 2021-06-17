 Skip to main content
Road closure in Mason City for valve repair
Road closure- South Louisiana Avenue

According to Mason City Administrator Aaron Burnett, South Louisiana Avenue will be closed between Maple Drive and Second Street Southeast from Monday, June 21 through Thursday, June 24.

Closing roads again.

Thursday afternoon, the City of Mason City announced that it would need to close South Louisiana Avenue, between Maple Drive and Second Street Southeast, for installation of a mainline valve and relocation of a fire hydrant. The day prior, the City shared news that Sixth Street Southwest, between South Tyler Avenue and South Polk Avenue, would be closed for one week.

With the valve and fire hydrant work, City Administrator Aaron Burnett said that residents along South Louisiana will be able to access driveways via Second Street.

"Access to Cabin Coffee will be maintained from Highway 122 and from Indiana Avenue. Anyone using the drive-through can access from the north," he wrote in a press release.

Burnett then went on to write that: "Water service will be interrupted starting at 1 p.m. Monday, June 21 from Second Street Southeast to Fourth Street Southeast on Louisiana Avenue. Water service should be restored by 3 p.m."

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

Breaking News