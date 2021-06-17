Road closure in Mason City for valve repair

Closing roads again.

Thursday afternoon, the City of Mason City announced that it would need to close South Louisiana Avenue, between Maple Drive and Second Street Southeast, for installation of a mainline valve and relocation of a fire hydrant. The day prior, the City shared news that Sixth Street Southwest, between South Tyler Avenue and South Polk Avenue, would be closed for one week.

With the valve and fire hydrant work, City Administrator Aaron Burnett said that residents along South Louisiana will be able to access driveways via Second Street.

"Access to Cabin Coffee will be maintained from Highway 122 and from Indiana Avenue. Anyone using the drive-through can access from the north," he wrote in a press release.