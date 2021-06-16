Road closure in Mason City for emergency sanitary sewer manhole replacement

New day, new route.

Wednesday afternoon, the City of Mason City announced that, with the closure of Sixth Street Southwest between South Tyler Avenue and South Polk Avenue for one week, motorists would need to use an alternate route.

According to City Administrator Aaron Burnett, the closure is needed for "an emergency sanitary sewer manhole replacement at the intersection of Sixth Street Southwest and South Polk Avenue."

Burnett also noted that South Polk Avenue will also be closed to through traffic between Highway 122/Fourth Street Southwest and Eighth Street Southwest.

Drivers also need to continue to anticipate closures along Monroe Avenue because of a summerlong project along that street.

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

