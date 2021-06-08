Privately funded street project is a first for Mason City

"They’re going to have a new paved street and it’s not costing them anything," he said.

According to Rahm, the project wasn't even on the City's radar until he was contacted by the secret benefactor back in January. He said that that the neighborhood has had some streets paved in it more recently and that there’s only a couple of streets that still need to be paved.

"I talked to them and said: This is what you’d be looking at if you’re looking for a donation. And they agreed to it and the discussions went on further," he said. "Why would you not do that?"

From there, Rahm said that the City was able to get on a fast track for the project and got assistance from the engineering firm SEH. The donor isn't doing that sort of legwork for the project — that's under the City's purview.

Roger, who's lived on the street for a number of years and declined to give his last name, said that he's for the project under specific conditions.