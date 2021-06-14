Monroe Avenue project in Mason City expands

Mason City motorists, get ready to adjust. Again.

Sunday afternoon, the City of Mason City shared information on its Facebook page that the "Monroe Avenue Street and Utility Rehabilitation Project" would begin its second phase this week, which means that closures along Monroe Avenue will now extend out to Sixth Street Northwest.

"As part of the transition, First Street Southwest will be reopened to east-west traffic while First Street Northwest will be closed to through traffic at Madison Avenue, and west of the Union Pacific crossing at Jackson Avenue," the post stated.

The City then went on to say that the utility and intersection paving work will be performed in two phases and is expected to last several weeks.

The entire project is expected to last until November and future work will include the stretch from Sixth Street Northwest and 12th Street Northwest.

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

