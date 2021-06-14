 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Monroe Avenue project in Mason City expands
0 comments
alert top story

Monroe Avenue project in Mason City expands

{{featured_button_text}}

Sports reporter Gunnar Davis recently ran into some obstacles on his way to work, including trains and road construction. Can you relate?

Mason City motorists, get ready to adjust. Again.

Sunday afternoon, the City of Mason City shared information on its Facebook page that the "Monroe Avenue Street and Utility Rehabilitation Project" would begin its second phase this week, which means that closures along Monroe Avenue will now extend out to Sixth Street Northwest. 

Monroe Avenue construction project- Phase 2

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"As part of the transition, First Street Southwest will be reopened to east-west traffic while First Street Northwest will be closed to through traffic at Madison Avenue, and west of the Union Pacific crossing at Jackson Avenue," the post stated. 

The City then went on to say that the utility and intersection paving work will be performed in two phases and is expected to last several weeks.

The entire project is expected to last until November and future work will include the stretch from Sixth Street Northwest and 12th Street Northwest.

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Bezos Set to Fly in Blue Origin's First Manned Space Flight

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News