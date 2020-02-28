Mason City suspends alternate side parking — for now

A small bit of good winter weather news for Mason City residents came Friday morning: for the foreseeable future, there's no need to worry about what side of the street to park on.
At 10:13 a.m., Mason City officials put out a release to let people know that the Alternate Side Parking Ordinance and Emergency Snow Route will be suspended until further notice.
You have free articles remaining.
The decision comes in light of current forecasts that don't show a chance of snow through next week for Mason City. So the days of doing the calculus of odd number and even number are over. For now.
Information on alternate side parking is available on the City’s website at www.masoncity.net or via the alternate side parking telephone line: (641) 424-7188.
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
The week's most-read stories
Catching up on the news? Here's what readers read most this week:
Two North Iowa men hope to establish a stand-up comedy scene in the area.
The Mason City School Board accepted the resignation of Activities Director Barry Andersen at its Monday night meeting, after he was placed on…
The Mason City Community School District is working on building a new high school auxiliary gym and swimming pool, a $21 million to $31 million project, depending on which option they decide - a full-blown field house or a conservative gym and pool.
The second Kwik Star gas station and convenience store in Clear Lake is scheduled to open in July.
A Mason City woman has won a $50,000 lottery prize on a ticket purchased for her by her boyfriend.
Two Mason City men are under arrest for helping a juvenile runaway who had been reported missing in Clear Lake.
On the first day of the Iowa High School Wrestling Tournament, the three participating Mason City wrestlers all saw first round success. The d…
After 11 days off, the West Hancock girls basketball team was ready to get back on the court. Coming off of their only loss of the season, a o…
Six West Hancock wrestlers made the trip to the Class 1A, District 1 meet on Saturday at Denver High School. Next week, those same six will be…
Over a century after being completely extirpated from Iowa, trumpeter swans are slowly making their comeback.
It’s baseball season again.
Reach Reporter Jared McNett at 641-421-0527. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @TwoHeadedBoy98.