Mason City road closure to last through Thursday

As the weather starts to turn, gradually, for the better, the season of construction and repair work is approaching. And this week, in Mason City, it will involve a temporary closure.

From Monday through Thursday of this week, South Madison Avenue, between First Street Southwest and Second Street Southwest, will be shut down.

According to a news release from Mason City Administrator Aaron Burnett, city utility crews are updating a fire hydrant in the area and, because of that, are encouraging drivers to use alternate routes.

