Mason City road closure to last through Thursday

As the weather starts to turn, gradually, for the better, the season of construction and repair work is approaching. And this week, in Mason City, it will involve a temporary closure.
You have free articles remaining.
From Monday through Thursday of this week, South Madison Avenue, between First Street Southwest and Second Street Southwest, will be shut down.
According to a news release from Mason City Administrator Aaron Burnett, city utility crews are updating a fire hydrant in the area and, because of that, are encouraging drivers to use alternate routes.
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
The most-read stories this week
Have some catching up to do? Check out the week's most-read stories here:
Seventy-three years after first opening, almost one year since being sold by previous owner Troy Levenhagen and a little more than month since…
A Klemme man has been charged with driving drunk Sunday and causing a crash that killed a 54-year-old woman.
Then there were five.
For Tate Hagen, senior year has been perfect so far.
Saturday was a day full of mixed emotions for the Osage wrestling team at the state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena. Two Green Devil…
The Charles City volleyball team has found its new leader.
Chaos. Mayhem. Utter devastation.
At around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, the Mason City Police Department responded to the area of the 400 block of North Pennsylvania Ave. for a report o…
A 24-year-old man is in the Cerro Gordo County jail in relation to a shooting incident that happened late Monday morning on the city's north side.
The report found that the North Iowa town had twenty-two issues related to the receipt and disbursement of taxpayer funds.
"It doesn’t reflect on the city of Kensett."
Reach Reporter Jared McNett at 641-421-0527. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @TwoHeadedBoy98.