Mason City road closure set for next week

Starting Monday, any motorists looking to use a stretch of North Carolina Avenue in Mason City will have to reroute.
For a week, the road will be closed from 11th Street Northeast to 14th Street Northeast for the repair of a two water valves at the intersection.
With that, the intersection of 12th Street Northeast and North Carolina Avenue will be open but reduced to one lane of traffic. According to City Administrator Aaron Burnett, the expectation is for needed work to be done by April 24.
