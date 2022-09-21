Mason City Council chooses roundabouts as Hwy 122 option

Members of the Mason City Council unanimously agreed that a reconstruction of Iowa Highway 122, with multi-lane roundabouts, was the best option for the west entrance into the city.

City Administrator Aaron Burnett wrote that the council has listed improvements to Highway 122 as one of its goals and priorities for many years. The city partnered with the Iowa Department of Transportation (IDOT) and hired WHKS, an engineering and planning firm in Mason City, to do a feasibility study in December 2021.

After the initial study was presented to the council and the public in June WHKS refined their study to create three alternatives for the area between Lark Avenue on the west and the intersection with Cerro Gordo Way and Winnebago Way to the east.

Option one was no-build with Traffic Engineering Assistance Program improvements, such as adding turn lanes at the intersections, closing accesses or replacing traffic signals. The cost was estimated to be between $300,000 to $11 million.

Option two was complete reconstruction of the road, narrowing the median and installing new traffic signals at the six intersections at an estimated cost of $50 million.

The final option was reconstruction with multi-lane roundabouts at five major intersections, with a traffic light remaining at Indianhead Drive. The estimated cost is also $50 million.

President and CEO of WHKS Fouad Daoud explained the roundabouts would be constructed at, “Eisenhower, Village Green, Taft, Grover and Winnebago Way.”

Mayor Bill Schickel asked the council members for comments before asking for their preference in alternatives. It was reiterated they would be approving the feasibility study and asking them for their preferred option for the record only, without vote or formal action.

Councilman Joshua Masson said, “I was in Italy last week and went through many, many roundabouts and I can tell you they are pretty darn efficient. Statistically, the studies are impeccable. They are safer and more efficient. There’s no two ways about it.”

The next steps of this process are presenting the feasibility study and preferred alternative to the Iowa Transportation Commission on Oct. 11 in order to pursue federal funds. Next is to continue the National Environmental Policy Act study necessary to pursue additional funding. The final step is the preliminary design, final design and then construction.

Burnett told council members that there is a placeholder in their capital improvement plan for this project. “We are already allocating money to make sure this can be funded,” he said. “Granted, this is in the out years and it is up to the council to determine that this is a good path forward, but we are making room for this project in the future”