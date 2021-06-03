 Skip to main content
Latest Mason City lane closure: Fourth Street Southwest
Latest Mason City lane closure: Fourth Street Southwest

Until Friday, June 11, motorists in Mason City can expect the outside eastbound lane on Fourth Street Southwest, between South Fillmore Avenue and South Polk Place, to be closed. 

The City of Mason City announced in a press release Thursday afternoon that the outside eastbound lane on Fourth Street Southwest, between South Fillmore Avenue and South Polk Place, will be closed for two water valve repairs.

According to City Administrator Aaron Burnett, the lane will be closed from Monday, June 7 through Friday, June 11th. 

The release then noted that Taylor Avenue and Polk Place will be closed at the intersection of the highway.

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

