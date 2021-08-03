Cerro Gordo County Supervisors push back bids on Thornton and Ventura projects

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In the board meeting packet for the week, there are two bids for "Cerro Gordo County Equipment Storage Facility." One is at $1,697,000 and the other is at $1,447,000.

Once Billings reported the bids, Latham made the suggestion to look at rebidding for the projects after the first of the year. "Prices will come down and material will be available," he said.

While the county is waiting awhile longer on bids for a facility, it is adding to its equipment. Billings told the supervisors that he plans on purchasing a mower/tractor from Caterpillar, totaling about $132,000, for remaining summer work.

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

