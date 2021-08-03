Cerro Gordo County Supervisors push back bids on Thornton and Ventura projects

Cerro Gordo County government will be waiting a little while longer for some new facilities.
Tuesday morning, Cerro Gordo County Supervisors Casey Callanan, Tim Latham and Chris Watts voted unanimously to reject current bids for storage facility projects in Thornton and Ventura and circle back to them sometime in early 2022.
"The prices were just too far above what we were expecting," Cerro Gordo County Engineer Brandon Billings said. He later added that there was too much "variability" in the work bids that came in.
In the board meeting packet for the week, there are two bids for "Cerro Gordo County Equipment Storage Facility." One is at $1,697,000 and the other is at $1,447,000.
Once Billings reported the bids, Latham made the suggestion to look at rebidding for the projects after the first of the year. "Prices will come down and material will be available," he said.
While the county is waiting awhile longer on bids for a facility, it is adding to its equipment. Billings told the supervisors that he plans on purchasing a mower/tractor from Caterpillar, totaling about $132,000, for remaining summer work.
