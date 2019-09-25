Tickets are now on sale for the 2019 Pappajohn Entrepreneur Gala. The NIACC John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center will host the gala on Tuesday, October 29. Tickets can be purchased at www.niacc.edu/pappajohn/gala.
The NIACC Pappajohn Entrepreneur Gala will share our story, recognize the region’s top entrepreneurs, and honor John K. and Luise V. Hanson’s contributions and support to North Iowa with the NIACC Pappajohn Legacy Award.
Four additional recognitions will be awarded at the gala: Entrepreneur of the Year, Young Entrepreneur of the Year (Under 40), Business of the Year, and the Innovation Award.
In partnership with North Iowa’s Small Business Development Center, the NIACC John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center provides tools, support and resources to Iowa’s entrepreneurs. Contact the NIACC Pappajohn Center at 641-422-4111 or pappajohn@niacc.edu.
