Throwback: Even in Mason City, there were demonstrations

Editor's Note: In light of the protests in Minneapolis, we went back to our archives for the last major protest we could find in Mason City. Not surprisingly, it led us to the Vietnam War. This is a story originally printed in 2007 that captures local police officers' recollections of the protest.

The anti-Vietnam War demonstrations of the late 1960s and early 1970s also found their way into Mason City, complete with signs, sit-ins and a few arrests.

Retired Mason City police Capt. Duane Jewell, 78, remembers the anti-war demonstration that took place from 9 p.m. until midnight during May 1972 alongside Central Park, when a large crowd of youthful demonstrators blocked Federal Avenue, then a through-street, at First and North Federal.

About 15 to 20 young people carried signs and led the street sit-in.

“We didn’t get ’em to move, so we called in the fire department,” said Jewell. “We asked the fire department to hose ’em down so we could get the street open.”

Fourteen young people were arrested and taken to a van to be transported to the county jail that night on charges of criminal trespassing.

“We had to drag ’em to arrest ’em. They went limp.”