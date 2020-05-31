Throwback: Even in Mason City, there were demonstrations

Editor's Note: In light of the protests in Minneapolis, we went back to our archives for the last major protest we could find in Mason City. Not surprisingly, it led us to the Vietnam War. This is a story originally printed in 2007 that captures local police officers' recollections of the protest.
The anti-Vietnam War demonstrations of the late 1960s and early 1970s also found their way into Mason City, complete with signs, sit-ins and a few arrests.
Retired Mason City police Capt. Duane Jewell, 78, remembers the anti-war demonstration that took place from 9 p.m. until midnight during May 1972 alongside Central Park, when a large crowd of youthful demonstrators blocked Federal Avenue, then a through-street, at First and North Federal.
About 15 to 20 young people carried signs and led the street sit-in.
“We didn’t get ’em to move, so we called in the fire department,” said Jewell. “We asked the fire department to hose ’em down so we could get the street open.”
Fourteen young people were arrested and taken to a van to be transported to the county jail that night on charges of criminal trespassing.
“We had to drag ’em to arrest ’em. They went limp.”
As the youths were being hauled off, some of the crowd shouted obscenities and others threw rocks at the police, Jewell said.
A Vietnam veteran came on the scene and was pretty upset with the demonstrators, Jewell also recalled.
United Student Activists, a North Iowa Area Community College student group, claimed partial credit for planning the protest, according to Globe Gazette files.
Former Cerro Gordo Sheriff’s deputy Jerry Koerber, 73, who assisted the police at the demonstration, remembered that some officers were injured by the rock-throwing.
(Globe Gazette reporter Tom Thoma was also injured by a thrown rock.)
“All we did was make sure they didn’t destroy anything or deface anything, or abuse any people or infringe on anyone’s rights,” he said. “It was pretty tame by today’s standards.”
Pat (Hert) Wilson, 59, of Mason City, participated in other Mason City sit-in demonstrations in 1968 with about five other North Iowa Area Community College students.
“We did it for two months, every Saturday afternoon,” she said. “We stood on the east side of Central Park, silently, holding signs.”
They were moved to demonstrate by news of the My Lai Massacre, on March 16, 1968. Hundreds of defenseless Vietnamese people were brutalized and murdered by American armed forces in the massacre, according to news reports of the time.
“We took some verbal abuse by people going by,” Wilson said.
The demonstrations were peaceful and the police were not involved.
Demonstration downtown 1972
Demonstration downtown 1972
Demonstration Downtown #4.jpg
Demonstration downtown #5.jpg
Demonstration downtown
Demonstration downtown #7.jpg
Demonstration downtown #8.jpg
Demonstration downtown #9.jpg
Demonstration downtown #10.jpg
Demonstration downtown #11.jpg
Demonstration downtown #12.jpg
Demonstration downtown.jpg
Photos: North Iowans killed in Vietnam
Of the 115,000 Iowans who served in the Vietnam War, 869 were killed in action, 56 of whom were from North Iowa. Their names are inscribed on the Iowa Vietnam War Monument, which was dedicated in 1984 on state capitol grounds.
The Globe Gazette will conclude its series on the North Iowans who served in the Vietnam War with a special section on Sunday, May 29.
