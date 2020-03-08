The Watts provide a welcoming sign in Osage

“I was four or five when I first came here for a movie. I recall attending a birthday party and coming to the theater to watch King Kong. In High School I came here to watch Easy Rider and Billy Jack,” said Mark Walk, who with his wife Tracy own and operated the Watts Theatre on Main Street in Osage.
Mark was raised on a turkey farm near Grafton and graduated St. Ansgar High School. He later obtained a law degree from the University of Iowa, where he met Tracy. Returning to the North Iowa, Mark became a partner in a law firm, and Tracy work as a pharmacist, and raised two daughters.
In 2006, the couple invested in the iconic Watts Theatre.
The Watts Theatre, which is a community landmark, was constructed by Jim Watt and his family on a vacant space where a former building had burned, in 1950. The state-of-the-art theater held 580 seats.
In 1994 Paul and Gloria Bunge bought the building that had been vacant for several years. Void of seats and projection equipment, they renovated the old theater, installing a new heating and cooling system, new sound system, and installed 364 comfortable seats. On June 14 that year, the theater reopened.
Four years later, the Bunges sold the business to the Robert Williams family, and then in May of 2006 Mark and Tracy bought the theater with its famed neon marquee.
“I knew the Bob Williams family wanted to get out of the business, and we were concerned a big theater chain might buy it, just to shut it down,” said Mark. “Tracy and I still attend 95 percent of the movies, but I personally don’t care for 'Star Wars,' or 'Lord Of The Rings' movies. I have never gotten into those types of films,” said Mark, who still seeks to obtain those films for Osage audiences.
You have free articles remaining.
Since their purchase of the Watts Theatre, the Walks installed Surround Sound in 2011, and recently had a brightly painted mural produced on the back of the building. Last fall they invested in a digital system that automatically runs movies.
“Clear Lake and Osage are two of the few privately owned single screen theaters around,” said Mark, who added that operating a small theater can be challenging. “Distributors can demand up to two-thirds of the revenue from ticket sales, and often well publicized films are more available to metropolitan theaters because ticket prices are double those of the Watts.”
“At one time I was concerned we would lose the theater. I am glad we still have it here in Osage,” said Keith Meinders, who with his wife, Becky Jo, are avid moviegoers. “I like the big screen, and Becky Jo likes the buttered popcorn. I see people who come here from Mason City, and Minnesota because the tickets and concessions are half what they are in other places. We often bring our grandchildren to the movies, when they come to stay with us.”
Along with providing community entertainment, the Walks also provide employment.
“It’s fun watching how these students social skills pick up as time passes. When some of the kids begin working here they seem shy when greeting people, but in two or three months you see them carrying on conversations,” said Mark, who says high school and college youth help to keep the theater functioning.
Megan Breon, who is in her first year at NIACC, serves as one of the two night managers of the theater, which is open five days a week and for Sunday matinees. Breon has been employed at the Watts since her freshmen year in high school, and heads a crew of high-schoolers who operate equipment, provide concessions, and clean after movies.
The Watts’ famed buttered popcorn and other concessions not only provides comfort food for movie goers, but often walk-in patrons stop by to grab a treat on their way home.
“When people outside our town are asked what they recall about Osage they always say, the sock sale, Stan’s Drive In, and the Watts Theatre,” said Mark.
For Osage residents the iconic pink Watt’s sign on Main Street is also a welcoming sight when they return home.