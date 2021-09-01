Second carbon capture pipeline would also run through North Iowa

In the coming weeks, an Ames-based company will be making its pitch to residents throughout North Iowa about a new carbon capture pipeline that would cross about 172 miles in the area and reach into four other states.
Per a post on the Iowa Utilities Board website, Summit Carbon Solutions filed a request for public information meetings in each county where real property or property rights would be affected. In North Iowa, that includes the counties of: Cerro Gordo, Floyd, Franklin, Hancock, Kossuth and Wright. Based on Iowa Code, those meetings need to be conducted at least 30 days before a company files a petition for a new pipeline permit.
The way the pipeline would work is that carbon dioxide emissions at local ethanol plants would be captured, liquified and then transported to a site in North Dakota where it would be stored deep underground (according to the filing). On the website for Summit Carbon, project partners include companies such as Golden Grain Energy out of Mason City, Quad County Corn Processors in Galva and Siouxland Energy Cooperative in Sioux Center.
Informational meetings
Cerro Gordo: On Sept. 20, Summit is hosting meetings in Mason City at the NIACC Beem Center at 1:30 p.m. and in Floyd at the Floyd Community Center at 6 p.m.
Kossuth: On Sept. 27, there will be a meeting in Lakota at Eagle Center Banquet at 6 p.m. The following day there will be a meeting at the Viaduct Center in Garner at 1 p.m.
Wright, Franklin: The final two meetings for North Iowa are on Oct. 13 when Summit holds a meeting at the Heartland Museum in Clarion at noon and then one at 5 p.m. that same day in Hampton at the Maynes Grove Lodge.
A virtual information meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 12 for those unable to attend the series of in-person meetings. Details and virtual registration information for this meeting will be posted on the IUB’s online hearing and meeting calendar. Information about this proposed pipeline project will also be available on the IUB website at iub.iowa.gov.
Comments, objections
Written comments or objections to the proposed pipeline can be filed electronically using the IUB’s Open Docket Comment Form, by email to customer@iub.iowa.gov, or by postal mail to the Iowa Utilities Board, Docket No. HLP-2021-0001, 1375 E. Court Ave., Des Moines, IA 50319.
Among the filings, there is a document entitled "Summit Carbon Solutions Policy Statement Concerning Settlement of Damage Claims" that explains that if the company causes damage to a property, landowners could be compensated.
One of two
In June, the Globe Gazette reported that three years from now, North Iowa residents could see a totally separate carbon capture pipeline running through the region.
Navigator CO2 Ventures CEO Matt Vining said at the time that the 1,200-plus mile pipeline would run through five states and be phasing into service in the last quarter of 2024 and the first half of 2025.
According to Vining, funding for the pipeline is coming through Blackrock, the investment fund manager, to help "de-risk" the project. In the past, that group has taken heat from environmental activists for its significant backing of the fossil fuel industry. One 2021 report from the Guardian noted that more than 3.27 billion barrels of oil in fossil fuel reserves are under Blackrock’s management. But Blackrock has said that it could divest from polluting companies.
An Associated Press article from July pointed out that environmental groups such as Greenpeace are skeptical of carbon capture because it "prolongs dependence on fossil fuels." Per information from NASA, "the burning of fossil fuels like coal and oil has increased the concentration of atmospheric carbon dioxide" which can change Earth's natural greenhouse and cause climate extremes such as droughts and increased pests.
One page on the U.S. Energy Information Administration website notes that ethanol and ethanol mixtures have evaporative emissions that can "contribute to the formation of harmful, ground-level ozone and smog."
The page then states that: "Producing and burning ethanol results in emissions of carbon dioxide (CO2), a greenhouse gas. However, the combustion of ethanol made from biomass (such as corn and sugarcane) is considered atmospheric carbon neutral because as the biomass grows, it absorbs CO2, which may offset the CO2 produced when the ethanol is burned."
The AP story goes on to say that supporters of carbon capture pipelines believe they benefit both the economy and the environment. "The two projects (Navigator and Summit) are expected to run into the billions of dollars, spurring construction jobs," reporter Stephen Groves wrote.
In a story for The Verge from early August, journalist Justine Calma explained that the infrastructure bill was earmarking about $8.58 billion for carbon capture and removal.
"Much of the money is split between funding infrastructure for transporting carbon dioxide and finding a final destination for it," Calma wrote. "The Department of Energy would get $100 million to engineer 'transport infrastructure,' aka pipelines for moving CO2. There’s another $2.1 billion to provide low-interest loans and grants for carbon dioxide transportation infrastructure projects from 2022 to 2026."
Based on 2019 figures from the Columbia Climate School, there are at least 43 commercial large-scale carbon capture and storage facilities all over the world.
