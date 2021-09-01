Second carbon capture pipeline would also run through North Iowa

An Associated Press article from July pointed out that environmental groups such as Greenpeace are skeptical of carbon capture because it "prolongs dependence on fossil fuels." Per information from NASA, "the burning of fossil fuels like coal and oil has increased the concentration of atmospheric carbon dioxide" which can change Earth's natural greenhouse and cause climate extremes such as droughts and increased pests.

One page on the U.S. Energy Information Administration website notes that ethanol and ethanol mixtures have evaporative emissions that can "contribute to the formation of harmful, ground-level ozone and smog."

The page then states that: "Producing and burning ethanol results in emissions of carbon dioxide (CO2), a greenhouse gas. However, the combustion of ethanol made from biomass (such as corn and sugarcane) is considered atmospheric carbon neutral because as the biomass grows, it absorbs CO2, which may offset the CO2 produced when the ethanol is burned."