FDA report continues to see no link between cellphones and cancer

NEW YORK — After reviewing 11 years of published, scientific studies, the Food and Drug Administration remains convinced there’s no obvious health risk posed by exposure to radio waves from mobile phones, according to a new report.

“The available epidemiological and cancer incidence data continues to support the agency’s determination that there are no quantifiable adverse health effects in humans caused by exposures at or under the current cellphone exposure limits,” according to the report.

The finding coincides with the global expansion of next generation, or 5G, networks, which has reawakened decades-old fears that radio-frequency radiation poses a health threat. The report, an update of a similar finding in 2018, says there’s no conclusive evidence, “no consistent pattern” that supports concerns about tumors or cancer.

The report stops short of a 100% conclusion. In fact, the FDA continues to urge researchers to conduct live studies on animals and humans, as well as shift some of the focus from the general population to subsets of people who many be predisposed to tumor risk.