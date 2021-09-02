Charles City's AARP status could soon start paying off in big ways

Per Andrews: If the project went through, that equipment would go into about 10 to 20 homes of senior citizens in Charles City in order to help them live safely in their homes for longer. With that, there would be a multi-year contract, according to Diers and Andrews. Despite some of the terms and funds being known, there's still a lot to sift through before the project would be a done deal for the city.

"We’re working with them what that’s going to mean. We’re waiting on a draft contract of how would the $100,000 be provided. How would it be utilized and what are the particulars?" Diers said.

Andrews noted that the city would also need to find the specific households that would be interested in having equipment placed.

"We haven’t done much locally but we’re trying to figure out how we can identify these 10-20 households and whether that’s through Elderbridge or our local senior center. Right now, the city itself is not doing too much except for trying to make some connections and try to identify clients," he said.