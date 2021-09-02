Charles City's AARP status could soon start paying off in big ways

When the city of Charles City was designated as an age-friendly community by AARP in 2019, the first rural community in the state to receive such a designation, local officials were excited by the recognition but also wanted to do something with it.
"When it got started, I said: I don’t want to just be that in name only," Charles City Mayor Dean Andrews said.
According to Charles City Administrator Steve Diers, that meant that the city, along with former mayor Jim Erb, quickly started to work with state AARP representatives to figure out projects that would be a good fit for the town. Soon enough, that collaboration may well yield a pilot project with Apple.
"Apple is going to provide a $100,000 grant and AARP would like to partner with the city of Charles City to equip homes with safety things in place," Diers said.
Per Andrews: If the project went through, that equipment would go into about 10 to 20 homes of senior citizens in Charles City in order to help them live safely in their homes for longer. With that, there would be a multi-year contract, according to Diers and Andrews. Despite some of the terms and funds being known, there's still a lot to sift through before the project would be a done deal for the city.
"We’re working with them what that’s going to mean. We’re waiting on a draft contract of how would the $100,000 be provided. How would it be utilized and what are the particulars?" Diers said.
Andrews noted that the city would also need to find the specific households that would be interested in having equipment placed.
"We haven’t done much locally but we’re trying to figure out how we can identify these 10-20 households and whether that’s through Elderbridge or our local senior center. Right now, the city itself is not doing too much except for trying to make some connections and try to identify clients," he said.
Judy Hauser, who serves as a board member for the Charles City Senior Center, thinks that might be a good deal of interested in such equipment among the clientele her organization helps serve.
"I would assume there would be. There would have to be good communication about it. People have to know what’s available. I’m sure our place would be happy to have a meeting there of some sort," Hauser said.
In addition to keeping senior citizens in their own homes for longer, Hauser said that transportation is a consistent need for folks age 65 and older.
"It would be wonderful to be able to pick up people or take then home," she said.
As AARP looked to designate Charles City an age-friendly community, state director Brad Anderson said the organization was impressed by the city's government.
"Charles City has a very accessible government that is focused on making their city as age friendly as possible," he said.
While cities such as Des Moines have made affordable housing their focus, Anderson said that Charles City opted to prioritize home-based care.
With any potential pilot project, Anderson just said that Charles City has the right-sized population for a program. "You can really do some innovative work around aging in place and hopefully be replicated across the state at some point," he said.
Andrews made a similar point about having a base to support the program before speaking to what it would mean for the city of Charles City and its elderly population.
"One of the main things you hear from senior citizens is they want to stay in their home longer, so to allow folks to be able to do that would be a big advantage for our citizens if they’re able to have these monitors."
