OMAHA, Neb. — A September survey of business supply managers suggests a slump in economic growth still grips nine Midwest and Plains states.
The Mid-America Business Conditions index fell further below growth neutral, hitting 49.1 last month compared with 49.3 in August. The figure was 52.0 in July.
The decline was the fifth in six months for the overall index, which had remained above growth neutral for 32 straight months.
"The trade war and the global economic slowdown have cut regional growth to approximately two-thirds that of the U.S.," said Creighton University economist Ernie Goss, who oversees the survey. "Based on the last two months of surveys of manufacturing supply managers, both the U.S. and Mid-America economies are likely to move even lower in the months ahead."
The survey results are compiled into a collection of indexes ranging from zero to 100. Survey organizers say any score above 50 suggests growth in the next three to six months. A score below that suggests decline. The survey covers Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota.
Iowa's overall index remained below the growth neutral threshold for second straight month. It hit 49.6 last month. August's figure was 49.7. Index components were new orders at 45.9, production or sales at 49.1, delivery lead time at 57.0, employment at 48.3 and inventories at 47.9. Manufacturers experienced solid growth over the past several months, the report said, but new orders and hiring among manufacturers for the last two months signal slowing economic conditions.
Economic optimism, as captured by the business confidence index, rose slightly last month. It hit 47.7, compared with August's 45.0.
"I expect business confidence to depend heavily on trade talks with China, and the passage of the nation's trade agreement with Canada and Mexico," Goss said.
You have free articles remaining.
Companies shrank inventories of raw materials and supplies last month, the report said.
"This is yet another signal of weak business confidence as manufacturers reduce their inventories of raw materials and supplies based on an anemic sales outlook," Goss said.
The regional trade numbers remained far below growth neutral in September. The index for new export orders sank to 36.2, down from August's 39.6, and the import index increased slightly to 42.4 from 42.3 in August.
Meanwhile, the Iowa Leading Indicators, which measures economic health through eight indexes remained unchanged at 107.0 in August, the latest month for which the ILI is available.
This is the third month in a row that the ILI registered at 107.0. During the six-month span through August, it decreased 0.4 percent.
Two of the eight indicators (the agricultural futures profits index and diesel fuel consumption) experienced an increase of greater than 0.05 percent over the last half-year. Four of the eight indicators were positive contributors -- residential building permits, diesel fuel consumption, the agricultural futures profits index, and average manufacturing hours.
Iowa’s non-farm employment index has registered 22 consecutive months of positive growth with a slight increase in August. However, revenue agency analysts say several elements in Iowa’s economic numbers suggest broad-based signals of weakness continue.
The goal of the index, they say, is to signal turning points in the Iowa economy as measured by employment. The report suggests that over the next three to six months, employment growth will weaken.
The August report can be found at https://bit.ly/2Imdjb5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.