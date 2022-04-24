Sukup marks anniversary of on-site health clinic

Sukup Manufacturing Co. is marking its four-year anniversary partnered with MercyOne North Iowa.

In 2018, the Sheffield-based company paired up with the health care conglomerate to open an on-site clinic for Sukup employees, according to a press release.

Since its inception the Sukup-MercyOne clinic has expanded hours and staffing at the facility. To date, there have been over 650 provider visits and over 1,500 nurse visits a year, the press release said.

The clinic available to the Sukup employee base Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.-5 p.m.

