Sukup Manufacturing Co. hires new chief financial officer

Sukup Manufacturing Co. is pleased to announce that Tom Mangan joined the company’s management team as chief financial officer on April 6.

“We felt Tom was an excellent fit due to his deep experience with financial controls and background with a family-owned company,” said Steve Sukup, President and CEO. “We look forward to having him join us in our mission to manufacture the highest quality grain storage and handling equipment for farmers and the agriculture industry.”

Mangan is a certified public accountant, and earned both a bachelor of science and master of accounting from Iowa State University. He most recently worked in finance and accounting at Fareway Stores Inc. His previous experience was with family-owned Endicott Clay Products and Deloitte Tax LLP.

“I'm excited to be back in the manufacturing industry and to lead a talented finance team. To have the opportunity to do so for a strong, family-owned Iowa company like Sukup is fantastic. I look forward to getting to work and being part of the team that builds on the proud history of this company and contributes to its future success,” Mangan said.

Sukup Manufacturing Co. is the world’s largest family-owned and operated manufacturer of grain storage, grain drying and handling equipment, and steel buildings. The company is headquartered in Sheffield. Sukup products are sold throughout the U.S. and Canada, and in more than 80 other countries.

