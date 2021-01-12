Sukup Manufacturing Co. expanding to Hampton

By the end of March, Sheffield-based Sukup Manufacturing Co. will have a new home in nearby Hampton.

According to a Tuesday morning press release, the 58-year-old company, best known for its grain bins, is expanding its manufacturing facilities to the Franklin County seat with a 30,000-square foot building in the Hampton industrial park.

"Sukup has experienced incredible growth in the past 20 years, and with that growth comes the continued need for investment and expansion,” president and CEO Steve Sukup said in the press release.

Per the notice, the company plans to have the facility fully operational by the end of March 2021 and is in the process of hiring now.

"We are proud to provide so many jobs in north central Iowa, and this facility will create even more new job opportunities in the region," Steve Sukup said.

It's been a busy few months for Sukup projects in the area.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In Nov. 2020, the company installed a 780-kilowatt solar energy system in partnership with Van Wall Energy to adjust to future changes in electricity rates and offset about 10% of Sukup’s energy needs.