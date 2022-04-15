Sukup Manufacturing announces position changes

Sukup Manufacturing Co. announced a promotion and change of roles for two employees.

In a statement, the company said Jon Swanson will on a new position after 30 years as Plant Manager. Swanson has been with the family-owned company 44 years. Swanson will cut back on hours but will remain active as Master Scheduler with the company.

James Perez will step into the role of Plant Manager. Perez previously served as Assistant Plant Manager and Production Manager. Perez has been with the company for nearly nine years, and started at the Sheffield site as summer help while still in high school.

“I am honored and blessed by this opportunity to help lead such a great company at such a young age. I hope I can continue to build on the strong foundation and high standards set by Jon Swanson,” Perez said in the statement.

Perez’s promotion will mean a more active role in production oversight at the plant.

Swanson said he is looking forward to a little more free time; he plans to do a lot more bicycling and start completing his bucket list.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0